Shootout Under the Ice Trailer: Hunter Killer!

When an American sub gets into a shootout under the ice – in Russian territory – Captain Joe Glass’ Hunter Killer submarine is sent in. Just in time to witness the kidnapping of the Russian president!

Now American and Russian submariners must work together to save the Russian president and prevent World War III.

Hunter Killer opens on October 26th.

Deep under the Arctic Ocean, American submarine Captain Joe Glass (Gerard Butler, Olympus Has Fallen, 300) is on the hunt for a U.S. sub in distress when he discovers a secret Russian coup is in the offing, threatening to dismantle the world order. Captain Glass must now assemble an elite group of Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president and sneak through enemy waters to stop WWIII.

Also starring Oscar® winner Gary Oldman (Best Actor, Darkest Hour, 2017), Common (John Wick: Chapter 2), Linda Cardellini (Avengers: Age of Ultron) and Toby Stephens (Die Another Day), HUNTER KILLER is a high-stakes thriller that unfolds both on land and at sea. Only in theaters nationwide by Summit Premiere on October 26th, 2018.

Directed by Donovan Marsh and written by Arne L. Schmidt and Jamie Moss, HUNTER KILLER is based on the book Firing Point written by retired naval officer George Wallace and author Don Keith. The production of HUNTER KILLER was also fully supported by the United States Navy.

