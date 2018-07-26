Outrageous UK Procedural No Offence Coming To Home Video!

No Offence is the outrageous female-driven police procedural from legendary writer Paul Abbott (Shameless) that follows an unorthodox team of cops in Manchester.

“An irresistible feast for all the senses” -The Telegraph

“Vibrant, warm, rich and real. Hilarious and fabulous” -The Guardian

“An addictive, funny and disturbing cop show with the glorious humanity of Shameless” -Radio Times

“Channel 4’s comedy drama is a rare thing – both gripping and funny,

with a central team of characters who breathe real life into the police procedural.” -The Guardian

Acorn TV features the DVD debut of the outrageous police procedural NO OFFENCE, Series 1 on August 7, 2018. The outrageous female-driven police procedural follows an unorthodox team of cops in Manchester. From legendary writer Paul Abbott (Shameless, State of Play) comes an “exhilarating, ballsy, and…filthily funny” (The Independent) police comedy-drama with fierce female characters and a shrewd, irreverent take on crime. The critically-acclaimed dramedy stars Joanna Scanlan (Requiem, The Thick of It, Notes on a Scandal) and Irish Film & TV Academy Lead Drama Actress nominee Elaine Cassidy (Acceptable Risk, The Paradise, The Others). The DVD 3-Disc Set features 8 episodes, plus bonus featurettes ($49.99, Amazon.com). No Offence, Series 1 made its U.S. premiere in April 2018 on Acorn TV. Called a “glorious streaming service… an essential must-have” (The Hollywood Reporter), Acorn TV is North America’s most popular streaming service focused on British and international television from RLJ Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLJE).

Charismatic DI Vivienne Deering (Scanlan) leads an ace but unorthodox squad that tackles Manchester’s most gruesome and off-the-wall crimes, including drug dealers, neo-Nazis, and black-market organ sellers. When strong-willed DC Dinah Kowalska (Cassidy) connects a body at the morgue to a group of murdered girls with Down’s syndrome, Viv and her team begin the hunt for a serial killer. What they uncover could leave even the most seasoned officers reeling.

Loaded with dark humor and shocking plot twists, this award-winning series also stars Alexandra Roach (Iron Lady, Anna Karenina), Will Mellor (Broadchurch), Paul Ritter (Vera), and Colin Salmon (Arrow).

Street Date: August 7, 2018 SRP: $49.99

DVD 3-Disc Set: 8 episodes – Approx. 381 min., plus bonus – SDH Subtitles – UPC 054961267194

Bonus: Meet the cast & crew (11 min.) and deleted scenes (11 min.)

Contains violence, strong language, sexual situations, nudity, drug use, and disturbing images

