Josh O’Connor and Marion Bailey Join the Cast of Netflix’s The Crown for Season 3

Josh O’Connor and Marion Bailey have joined the cast of The Crown for season three – O’Connor to play Prince Charles; Bailey to play the Queen Mother.

The Crown: Season Three will premiere in 2019.

Josh O’Connor and Marion Bailey join the cast of Netflix original series The Crown Season 3

Josh O’Connor will play Prince Charles

“I am thrilled to be joining The Firm for the next instalment of The Crown. Seasons 3 and 4 will follow some of the most turbulent events in the Prince of Wales’s life and our national story and I’m excited to be bringing to life the man in the midst of it all. I’m very aware it’s a formidably talented family to be joining, but reliably informed I have the ears for the part and will fit right in,” said O’Connor.

Marion Bailey will play the Queen Mother

“Wonderful to be joining The Crown. It’s a brilliant show and we have a tough act to follow but what a gift to be playing the fascinating and greatly loved Queen Mother. Thrilled to be on board and working with such a top notch team,” added Bailey.

You can stream The Crown: Seasons 1-2 here.

The Crown Season 3 will launch in 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...