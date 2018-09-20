Shin Lim – Master of Close-Up Magic – Wins America’s Got Talent!

Boston magician Shin Lim has been crowned the Season 13 winner of America’s Got Talent.

Lim wins one million dollars and will headline America’s Got Talent Live at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas on Nov. 2-4.

BOSTON MAGICIAN SHIN LIM CROWNED SEASON 13 WINNER OF NBC'S BLOCKBUSTER SERIES 'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT'

Lim Earns $1 Million Grand Prize and Will Headline “America’s Got Talent Live” Nov. 2-4 at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Sept. 19, 2018 – The votes are counted and America has chosen magician Shin Lim as the winner of “America’s Got Talent” season 13. Lim won the show’s $1 million grand prize and will headline “America’s Got Talent Live” at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas on Nov. 2-4.

Lim mesmerized audiences with his close-up magic performances, which defied logic. Each week Lim’s performances became more nuanced and dazzling. Originally training as a concert pianist, Lim had a tough start to his journey through sleight-of-hand magic when he was diagnosed with carpal tunnel syndrome. He was faced with a choice between piano and magic but through painstaking hard work and perseverance, he is now the reigning world champion for close-up magic. A self-proclaimed “sleight of hand artist,” Lim performs carefully choreographed routines rather than pretending to defy the laws of physics. Combining dexterity, precision and grace, he has distilled a lifetime of training into a devious display of dancing digits. His finger moves are so masterful that the audience is left to wonder if what their eyes have seen is really possible.

The two-night season finale concluded tonight at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with the show’s top 10 finalists performing along with superstar guests, including Rock and Roll Hall of Famers KISS, which opened the show; opera legend Placido Domingo; acclaimed and award-winning electronic violinist Lindsey Stirling; chart-topping singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha; British glam rockers The Struts; actor comedian and New York Times best-selling author David Spade; stand-up comedian and “American Ninja Warrior” host Matt Iseman; and Akbar Gbajabiamila, host of “American Ninja Warrior” and host of NFL Network’s highest-rated show, “Fantasy Live.”

The show also featured a special song contribution written by the No. 1-selling solo artist in U.S. history and six-time CMA Entertainer of the year, Garth Brooks.

“America’s Got Talent” has remained the No.1 show of the summer for 13 straight seasons. The series once again dominated the summer television landscape with the Tuesday telecast beating the summer’s next most-watched entertainment program (excluding the Wednesday “AGT”) by +5.5 million persons. Heading into last night’s season finale, Tuesday’s final performance episode delivered the show’s most-watched telecast of the season to date, attracting 13 million same-day viewers.

“AGT” is also the No. 1 most social broadcast TV program of the summer based on Nielsen Social Content Ratings. The current season has garnered nearly 2 billion video views on YouTube, in addition to more than 25 million social interactions across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The “Got Talent” format has had more than 900 million global viewers since it began airing in 2006 and has aired in 194 markets worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format in history, with 70 local versions produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle-East, Africa and the Americas.

“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.

Tickets for “America’s Got Talent Live” at the Paris Theater at Paris Las Vegas Nov. 2-4 will go on sale to the public on Friday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. PT. A special pre-sale will be held from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. PT on Thursday, Sept. 20. Tickets range in price from $55-$185, plus additional taxes and fees, and can be purchased online at www.agtvegas.com or by phone at (702) 777-2782 or (855) 234-7469.

Auditions for the next season of “America’s Got Talent” are currently underway. Interested acts can submit an audition online or register for one of the upcoming audition cities at www.AGTAuditions.com.

