Here Come the Transgenders Trailer: 5 Weddings!

In order to win a coveted job, an Indian-American woman heads to India to do a story on Indian weddings.

When she discovers the role Hijras (transgender dancers) play in the ceremonies she decides that’s the story she wants to write – but her government escort is ordered to censor that story.

5 Weddings will be in select theaters on October 26th.

An American journalist travels to India to cover the colorful vibrancy of Indian weddings. Interweaved with the joy and fun of these traditional ceremonies; the film goes beyond the fluff – to explore the human component of Hijras: a sect of transgender dancers who have been an integral part of Indian weddings for centuries. Conflict arises when our heroine (Fakhri) decides to delve more into the life of a Hijra but her government designated liaison officer (Rao) is instructed to keep her story censored. As the coverage of Indian weddings unfolds, so does a colorful mosaic of lost loves, transgender tangles and culture clashes along the heartfelt journey of life, symbolized by the universal ups and downs of a wedding celebration.

