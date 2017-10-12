When Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) needs help dealing with a particularly nasty case, Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore) returns the the BAU to help her.

Shemar Moore returns to Criminal Minds for the Wednesday, October 25th (10/9C) episode.

LOS ANGELES – Oct. 12, 2017 – Shemar Moore, star of the new drama series S.W.A.T., will return to CRIMINAL MINDS to guest star in the season’s fifth episode, airing Wednesday, Oct. 25 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Moore, an original CRIMINAL MINDS cast member from 2005-2016 (252 episodes), will reprise his role as Derek Morgan.

In the episode, Morgan returns to the BAU to help Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness) deal with a case that has affected her emotionally.

CRIMINAL MINDS stars Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez and Daniel Henney. Mark Gordon, Erica Messer and Breen Frazier are executive producers for ABC Studios in association with CBS Television Studios.

