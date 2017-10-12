CBS Locks Up The Tony Awards® Through 2026!

CBS has announced a new agreement to broadcast the Tony Awards® through 2026.

The 72nd Annual TONY Awards will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall, Sunday, June 10, 2018. Glenn Weiss will serve as director for the 19th consecutive year.

BROADWAY’S BEST TO CONTINUE ON CBS!

CBS ANNOUNCES NEW BROADCAST AGREEMENT FOR THE TONY® AWARDS THROUGH 2026

“The 72nd Annual TONY Awards” to Broadcast Live from Radio City Music Hall, Sunday, June 10, 2018

CBS announced today a new broadcast agreement with the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing that will keep the annual TONY® Awards broadcast on the CBS Television Network through 2026. The awards show, which honors theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been a part of the CBS family for the past 40 years.

THE 72nd ANNUAL TONY® AWARDS will be broadcast live from Radio City Music Hall Sunday, June 10, 2018 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

“Each year, we bring the joy and spontaneity of live theater to our viewers in their very own living rooms,” said Jack Sussman, Executive Vice President, Specials, Music and Live Events, CBS Entertainment. “We are thrilled to continue bringing the best of Broadway, whether it’s the newest hits, such as ‘Dear Evan Hanson’ and ‘Hamilton,’ or tried and true favorites, like ‘Miss Saigon,’ to primetime television for many years to come.”

“CBS has been an amazing and collaborative partner in bringing the live arts we honor, to their viewers,” stated Charlotte St. Martin, President, The Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President, the American Theatre Wing. “Their continued support has helped make the Tony Awards an acclaimed television event, and has allowed us to bring Broadway to homes all over America.”

The Tony Awards have aired on CBS since 1978. Next year will mark the 72nd anniversary of the awards, which were first held on April 6, 1947 at the Waldorf Astoria’s Grand Ballroom. The ceremony is presented by Tony Award Productions, which is a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, which founded the Tonys.

The Tonys were founded in memorial to Antoinette (“Tony”) Perry, the American Theatre Wing’s World War II chairperson. The winners are selected by approximately 800 eligible voters. These include voting members of the Broadway League and the board of directors and designated members of the advisory committee of the American Theatre Wing, along with members of the governing boards of Actors’ Equity Association, the Dramatists Guild, the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), United Scenic Artists and the Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers. Other eligible voters include members of the Theatrical Council of the Casting Society of America, the New York Drama Critics’ Circle, the board/council of the National Association of Talent Representatives, and the Tony Awards Nominating Committee.

The June 2016 broadcast of “The 70th Annual Tony Awards” was nominated for four Primetime Emmy® Awards and won the award for Outstanding Special Class Program.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will return as executive producers. Weiss will also serve as director for the 19th consecutive year.

