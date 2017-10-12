The Great Christmas Light Fight Returns for Season 5!

What would Christmas be without a decorating competition?

ABC’s The Great Christmas Light fight will return for a fifth season of competitive brightness – and returning judges Carter Oosterhaus and Taniya Nayak will be there to choose the winner.

The three-episode season will premiere on Monday, December4th and conclude on Monday, December 18th (all eps 8/7C).

‘THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT’ IS BACK FOR ITS FIFTH FESTIVE SEASON TO CELEBRATE IMAGINATION AND THE MOST WONDERFUL TIME OF YEAR

THE SERIES WILL AIR BACK-TO-BACK EPISODES FOR THREE CONSECUTIVE WEEKS, STARTING DECEMBER 4, ON ABC

The holidays are about to get a whole lot brighter with ABC’s immensely popular decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” premiering MONDAY, DEC. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST). Produced by FremantleMedia North America, the hit holiday series is back for a fifth season with returning celebrity judges Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak.

Season Five of “The Great Christmas Light Fight” showcases the wildest and most spectacular Christmas displays in America. In each episode, four families from all around the country with over-the-top displays compete to win the coveted Light Fight trophy and a $50,000 prize, with a total of $300,000 given away for the season. Along with the incredible displays, this season also features the first-ever neighbors vs. neighbors episode, where side-by-side neighbors team up to compete against other side-by-side neighbors in a doubly epic battle of the bulbs! The series will air back-to-back episodes for three consecutive weeks: MONDAY, DEC. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST); MONDAY, DEC. 11 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST); and MONDAY, DEC. 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST).

Leading the fiercely festive competition are judges Carter Oosterhouse, one of America’s most recognized lifestyle experts, and interior designer Taniya Nayak.

Carter Oosterhouse’s expertise in green-building solutions and eco-friendly designs makes him one of the most relevant and sought-after lifestyle experts today. The instantly recognizable host has helmed several popular television series including TLC’s “Trading Spaces,” which he will be returning to along with the rest of the cast in 2018.

Boston-based interior designer Taniya Nayak is the creative vision behind some of the most exciting new restaurant interiors and high-end residences across the country. She has appeared on “Good Morning America,” HGTV and Food Network and is a regular guest on the “Rachael Ray Show.” New projects include New England hot spots Lower Mills Tavern, Yellow Door Taqueria and several locations of Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse, as well as a home for Boston Bruins star Patrice Bergeron and family.

“The Great Christmas Light Fight” comes from FremantleMedia North America (“American Idol,” “America’s Got Talent”). Brady Connell and Max Swedlow are executive producers for the series. Jennifer Mullin is the executive producer for FremantleMedia North America.

