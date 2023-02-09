The DPA pre–Grammys music lounge was held at the beautiful Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel tucked away from the hustle and bustle that comes with the awards season.



Attendees included: Adrian Miller, Autumn Rowe, Pentatonix, Cast of Lacetv, Domi and JD Beck, Gabby Morenno, Jackie Thon, Lucky Diaz, Till Cast, PKA Band, just to name a few.

Few years ago, Nathalie Dubois and DPA produced the official Billboard Music Awards DPA gift suite, backstage at the Billboard Music Awards the UPS AMAS gift suite as well, backstage at the American Music Awards for Dick Clark Productions. Last year, DPA teamed up with Circa Resort and Casino and Barry’s Downtown Prime and hosted The DPA pre-Grammys drive up in Las Vegas, and 90 % of the event’s attendees were Grammys ‘nominees and the event was also well covered by the media. Huge success for DPA! The firm (owner of giftingsuite.com) decided to host its first pre-Grammys gift suite in Los Angeles. The DPA pre-Grammys music lounge, a new gift suite by Nathalie Dubois.

All the brands were carefully sourced by Dubois herself, and the suite as usual had a very international and upscale flair: Selected nominees left with a stay in Thailand at Pimalai Resort and Spa, a stay at The Greenhouse in Iceland, or a stay at le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, just five minutes from Bora Bora.

The suite featured numerous brands “good for the planet” but also very good for our body, using no chemicals:

Ere Perez Natural cosmetics

Entendre cosmetics

and Santa Barbara Sage Organic beauty, amazing products good for your skin and soul.

Scent Si Bon, already favorite of some stars, was back with its laundry and dryer sheets (inspired by famous perfumes) and launched its luxury scented foaming hand soap tablets as well as its multipurpose cleaning tablets!

Swiss DeMarquet, Kenyan the Label Saba, and

local The Stacker Shop

and LA fashion designer Eva Varro showcased unique wearable products. From bags to Jewelry to outfits, guests were able to find a unique item to wear on the red carpet that weekend.

Unique themed cocktails were served from exclusive premium brands such as SelvaRey Rum (from owner Bruno Mars), KHEE Soju owned by Eva Chow (yes from iconic restaurant Mr Chow), RUMOR Rose, and Calm Moment.To go well with the drinks, and for the first time Garo Cigars educated people on cigars.

Other brands included: Helen Ficalora, SkinMedica,

Carvery Kitchen

Monika Carless

Social

LA Gardeenia

Casa by Armaana

Box On The Rocks

chic Beverly Hills children boutique Rock’N’Kids

KittyNTug,Topochico, Deluxe Laser and Aesthetics spa, Truth in hand, Breadblok, and the amazing Dr Richard Garnier with Hypnomagnetism.

About DPA and Nathalie Dubois: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA run normally luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but also can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice or Toronto. DPA also opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan in 2017, facilitating her work with the Asian market

For more information on DPA visit www.dpagroup.org