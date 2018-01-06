Series Debuts of Fire Punch and RWBY Lead VIZ Media’s New Years Releases!

Fire Punch and RWBY (pronounced Ruby) are two new manga series that lead VIZ Media’s digital manga releases for January.

In Fire Punch, orphaned siblings Agni and Luna, like the Ice Witch who cursed their world, are two of the “blessed,” humans who hold special abilities. However, not all who are blessed are friendly, and after another of their kind attacks Agni and decimates the orphans’ village, Agni fights to survive, vowing revenge.

RWBY is based on the hit anime series of the same name.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES DIGITAL MANGA UPDATES FOR JANUARY

Kick Off 2018 With Series Debuts Of FIRE PUNCH And RWBY Along With A Special Promotion For WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP!

Readers are invited to dive into 2018 with all-new manga series! January debuts include the post-apocalyptic adventure FIRE PUNCH and the sleek action saga RWBY. Also catch the latest new volumes for the digital-first releases of ONE-PUNCH MAN Vol. 13 and ASTRA LOST IN SPACE Vol. 2, as well as the not-to-be-missed series finale of NISEKOI: FALSE LOVE (Vol. 25).

January Digital Manga Promotion

· YU-GI-OH! Digital Manga Sale

Start off 2018 with discounts on the expansive collection of YU-GI-OH! titles. All YU-GI-OH! volumes, including YU-GI-OH!, YU-GI-OH!: DUELIST, and YU-GI-OH!: MILLENNIUM WORLD, will be on sale for only $4.99 each. Available through January 8th across all digital platforms.

Check viz.com each week for additional manga titles featured in this month’s digital sales!

WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP Updates

Holiday Annual Subscription Sale

Don’t miss out on special holiday pricing on an annual subscription to WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP for only $19.99. The special annual subscription sale is available for a limited time only through January 15th.

Readers are invited to dive into Free Chapters of popular series in SHONEN JUMP’s free section. Check out Free Chapters of WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP series at: www.viz.com/shonenjump/chapters/all.

Free chapters are available for the following series:

· BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS

· DRAGON BALL SUPER

· JUNI TAISEN: ZODIAC WAR (manga)

· MY HERO ACADEMIA

· MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES

· TOKYO GHOUL: RE

· And More!

Notable new shojo releases for January include ANONYMOUS NOISE (Vol. 6), KIMI NI TODOKE: FROM ME TO YOU (Vol. 28), NATSUME’S BOOK OF FRIENDS (Vol. 21), and THE WATER DRAGON’S BRIDE (Vol. 4). Also catch a variety of new Shonen Jump titles such as BLUE EXORCIST (Vol. 18), HAIKYU!! (Vol. 19), and 7thGARDEN (Vol. 7). Digital exclusives for the month include BOYS OVER FLOWERS SEASON 2 (Vol. 7) and élDLIVE (Vol. 4).

