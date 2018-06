As a mysterious apocalypse causes the spread of misinformation and violence, a man and his estranged father-in-law race across a chaotic and fractured country to save his pregnant wife.

Starring Theo James, Forest Whitaker and Kat Graham, How It Ends premieres July 13 only on Netflix.

Watch How It Ends on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/in/title/8016…

Like this: Like Loading...