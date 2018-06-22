Lesson Not Learned: Ozark: Season Two Announcement Video!

It would seem that the Byrdes are not yet out of the financial woods in the season two announcement video for Ozark.

Mo Money, Mo Problems. The notorious Byrde family is at it again.

Today Netflix announced that the highly anticipated second season of Ozark starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, Julia Garner, and season two newcomer Janet McTeer will launch globally on August 31, 2018 at 12:01 AM PT. About Ozark S2: In its much-anticipated second season, Ozark continues to follow Marty Bryde and his family as they navigate the murky waters of life within a dangerous drug cartel. With Del out, the crime syndicate sends their ruthless attorney Helen Pierce to town to shake things up just as The Byrdes are finally settling in. Marty and Wendy struggle to balance their family interests amid the escalating dangers presented by their partnerships with the power-hungry Snells, the cartel and their new deputy, Ruth Langmore, whose father Cade has been released from prison. The stakes are even higher than before and The Byrdes soon realize they have to go all in before they can get out.

