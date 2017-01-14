Season Two of Crackle’s Startup About To Begin Production!

Startup ‘explores the launch of GenCoin, a potentially revolutionary idea for an unregulated digital currency and the deadly tech war that ignites around the creation of this ingenious algorithm.’

Startup, is about to ramp up production for its second 10-episode season and is slated to premiere in Fall 2017..

“StartUp,” the 10-episode, one-hour original drama, goes into production this month in Puerto Rico and is slated to return to Crackle in Fall 2017. The scripted series explores the launch of GenCoin, a potentially revolutionary idea for an unregulated digital currency and the deadly tech war that ignites around the creation of this ingenious algorithm. Adam Brody (“CHiPS,” “The League”), Edi Gathegi (“The Blacklist,” “The Blacklist: Redemption”) and Otmara Marrero (“Graceland”) are set to return for season two.

“StartUp” is produced by Critical Content and Hollywood Gang Productions. Tom Forman, Andrew Marcus, Ray Ricord, Gianni Nunnari and Shannon Gaulding all serve as executive producers. The series is written by Ben Ketai (“Chosen,” THE FOREST) who also serves as executive producer and director. Adam Brody and Anne Clements (“Cleaners”) serve as producers.

