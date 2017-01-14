Supermansions Welcomes Yvette Nicole Brown for Season Two!

Yvette Nicole Brown (as Zenith) joins Supermansions for season two – which finds the League… maybe… going bad…?

Season two of Supermansions premieres on February 16th. check out the new trailer after the break.

EMMY-NOMINATED ‘SUPERMANSION’ PREMIERES SEASON TWO ON FEBRUARY 16; CRACKLE RELEASES FIRST-LOOK PHOTO OF COMEDIAN YVETTE NICOLE BROWN WHO JOINS VOICEOVER CAST BRYAN CRANSTON, KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY, SETH GREEN, JILLIAN BELL AND DAN STEVENS FOR NEW SEASON

The Emmy-nominated original stop-motion animated comedy series, “SuperMansion,” returns for season two on Thursday, February 16 with new voiceover artist, comedian Yvette Nicole Brown. From Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, the series follows the adventures of Titanium Rex (voiced by Cranston, who’s also the series’ executive producer) as he struggles to live with and fight alongside the Millennial-aged, often lackadaisical members of The League of Freedom. Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”) joins season two alongside returning voiceover stars Bryan Cranston (“Breaking Bad”), Emmy® Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key (“Key & Peele”), Chris Pine (“Star Trek”), Jillian Bell (22 Jump Street), Heidi Gardner (The Groundlings), Tucker Gilmore (Frozen), and Zeb Wells (“Robot Chicken”).

“SuperMansion” is created and produced by Matthew Senreich (“Robot Chicken”) and Zeb Wells who also serves as a writer. Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner, Tom Root, Bryan Cranston, James Degus and Moon Shot Entertainment join as executive producers with production by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Viewers can binge-watch all 13 episodes on season one for free on Crackle.

