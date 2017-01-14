Amy Sedaris Series Greenlit at truTV!

truTV has greenlit a new series from Amy Sedaris that will ‘apply her sincere yet distinctive brand of silliness to a one-of-a-kind mash up of hospitality, variety and talk show formats.’

I’ve been doing this show in my head for years. It will be terrific to get it on TV so I can free up some wiggle room up in my skull, said Sedaris.

The series will go into production this summer. For more, follow the break.

truTV Greenlights New Series from Comedy Icon Amy Sedaris

Untitled Amy Sedaris Project Brings Comedian’s Distinct Brand of Humor to Network’s Comedic Programming Slate

Here’s what we’ll spend the next few paragraphs telling you, in handy bullet form for easy skimming:

– truTV has ordered a 10-episode first season of an Untitled Amy Sedaris Project, an all-new half-hour scripted comedy series created by and starring the comedian.

– In this new series, Sedaris will apply her sincere yet distinctive brand of silliness to create a rich world that showcases her diverse – but necessary – homemaking skills.

– The series is produced by PFFR with Sedaris, Alyson Levy, John Lee and Vernon Chatman executive-producing.

Ahead of its Television Critics Association Press Tour Panel today, truTV, a division of Turner, announced the greenlight of an all-new scripted series from comedy legend Amy Sedaris (Strangers with Candy, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). In the Untitled Amy Sedaris Project, Sedaris will apply her sincere yet distinctive brand of silliness to a one-of-a-kind mash up of hospitality, variety and talk show formats. Through her imaginative characters and unique point of view, the series will showcase Sedaris’ diverse but necessary homemaking skills, from Frenching beans, to gutting a trout, to crocheting miniature sweaters, to entertaining business-men. Each episode of the series will revolve around a traditional theme – such as Fish! Wood!, or Grieving! – and will seamlessly combine Sedaris’ humor and talents as a crafter, chef, baker and hostess. truTV has ordered 10 half-hour episodes of the series.

“I’ve been doing this show in my head for years. It will be terrific to get it on TV so I can free up some wiggle room up in my skull,” said Sedaris.

A prolific actress, author, comedian and rabbit educator, Sedaris has appeared often on screen, both large and small. She is the co-creator, with Stephen Colbert and Paul Dinello, of the hit cult comedy series Strangers with Candy and half of the Obie-winning “Talent Family” playwright team (with her brother, David). She is also the author of two best-selling books, I Like You: Hospitality Under the Influence and Simple Times: Crafts for Poor People.

“It only took one meeting for us to want this show out of Amy’s head and on our air,” said Marissa Ronca, executive vice president and head of programming for truTV. “Amy is a creative genius who, throughout her career, has created authentic, original characters and worlds that comedy fans like us have loved. We’re incredibly excited to bring her specific and hilarious brand of comedy to truTV.”

The Untitled Amy Sedaris Project is produced by PFFR, with executive producers Sedaris, Alyson Levy, John Lee and Vernon Chatman. The series will go into production this summer.