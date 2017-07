The first half of the trailer for season six of Arrow recaps the events of season five’s finale, but when it kicks into gear with its look at season six, it really kicks into gear.

Highlights include scenes between Oliver and William, the reappearance of Slade Wilson, and the sing-off between Black Canary and Black Siren.

Arrow returns on October 12th (The CW, 9/8C).

