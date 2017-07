The SDCC 2017 trailer for season four of The Flash – narrated by Iris West (Candace Patton) who is trying to be strong for Barry – finds Cisco trying to bring the Flash back from the Speed Force to deal with a super samurai with a sword that easily handles Kid Flash.

The Flash returns on October 10th (The CW, 8/7C).

The world needs The Flash. Season 4 premieres October 10 at 8/7c on The CW.

