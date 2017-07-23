SDCC 2017: Two of ‘The Original, You Might Say’ Trailer: Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time!

While the BBC was making history by naming the first female Doctor, the current showrunner was heading a trip to San Diego Comic-Con 2017 – where he presented the first teaser for the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas Special, Twice Upon a Time.

The teaser reunites the Doctor with Bill Potts and features a unique event with the first and twelfth Doctors teaming up.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time will premiere on December 25th, of course.

This Christmas, the Doctor, the Doctor, and Bill will return in ‘Twice Upon A Time’.

