SDCC 2017: Invigorating Justice League Trailer!

Warner Bros. Pictures unleashed (and that is the correct word) a new Justice League trailer at SDCC 2017 earlier today.

It sets up Steppenwolf as the villain (has the invasion from Apokalips begun?) and gives us a really good look at our heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash (Aquaman’s moment is particularly invigorating).

Also, more humor.

Justice League opens on November 17th.

http://JusticeLeagueTheMovie.com

https://www.facebook.com/justiceleagu…

https://twitter.com/justiceleaguewb

https://www.instagram.com/justiceleague/

Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions.

Like this: Like Loading...