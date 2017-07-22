SDCC 2017: The Power of Virtual Reality Trailer: Ready Player One!

In 2045 the world is on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world.

When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.

The SDCC 2017 trailer for Ready Player One is unique. Enjoy.

Ready Player One opens on March 30, 2018.

