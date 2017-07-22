SDCC 2017: FXX Reveals Title and Title Treatment for Archer Season Nine!

FXX revealed the new title and title treatment for Archer: Season 9 at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 today.

Danger Zone? No! Danger Island!

Archer Headed to “Danger Island” For Its Ninth Season

Creators of FXX’s Emmy® Award-Winning Hit Animated Series Reveal The Theme and Title Treatment of the Upcoming Season at San Diego Comic-Con Panel

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2017 – After a turn as a hardboiled private eye in 1947 Los Angeles, Archer is headed to “Danger Island” for its upcoming ninth season.

Creators of FXX’s Emmy® Award-winning, animated, half-hour comedy revealed the theme and title treatment at the conclusion of the Archer panel this evening at San Diego Comic-Con. The panel discussion in the Indigo Ballroom brought together Executive Producer Matt Thompson and Co-Executive Producer Casey Willis with the voice cast of H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates.

The ninth season of Archer will premiere on FXX in 2018.

Archer was created by Adam Reed and Floyd County Productions and is executive produced by Reed and Matt Thompson. Archer recently received an Emmy® Award nomination for Outstanding Animated Program for the second consecutive year, and won the Emmy Award last year. The show is produced by FX Productions.

