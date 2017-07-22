Another Tasteful SDCC (2017) Trailer From Robot Chicken!

Need we say more?

Full Episodes of Robot Chicken: http://asw.im/kEaEE

Their work is not done. Robot Chicken Season 9 is coming soon.

About Robot Chicken:

Robot Chicken is Adult Swim’s long-running stop-motion animated homunculus of a sketch show. Witness sex, violence and 80’s toy references collide through fan-favorite characters like the Humping Robot and the beloved Robot Chicken Nerd as creators Seth Green and Matthew Seinreich are joined by an unparalleled roster of celebrity voices to skewer pop culture in this balls-to-the-wall comedy. Check out the latest clips and episodes from Robot Chicken on AdultSwim.com.

Watch More Robot Chicken: http://bit.ly/RobotChickenSite

Like this: Like Loading...