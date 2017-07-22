It’s Just a City – The Defenders’ SDCC 2017 Trailer!

A dying woman (Sigourney Weaver) with unlimited resources (and a deal with The Hand) is the antagonist for the first season of Marvel’s The Defenders – and she has a cavalier attitude toward the city of New York.

‘It’s just a city,’ she says to the resurrected Elektra (Elodie Yung) – even as she’s plotting to help The Hand reduce it to rubble.

The SDCC 2017 trailer is pretty terrific – the heroes have definitely brought their A-game in response to the quality of foe they face.

Marvel’s The Defenders premiere on August 18th, only on Netflix.

Blind ninja. Smart-ass detective. Bulletproof ex-con. Kung Fu billionaire. Marvel’s The Defenders centers on four outsider heroes that have to put aside their personal issues and come together when a villainous sect threatens to destroy New York City as we know it. The Netflix original series launches globally on August 18, 2017.

Watch The Defenders on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80002566

