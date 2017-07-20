SDCC 2017: 20th Century Fox Drops New Trailer Ahead of Hall H Panel!

When an unknown adversary takes out the Kingsman HQ, Eggsy has to seek help from across the pond. Enter The Statesman!

Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum, Jeff Bridges and Pedro Pascal will be joined by screenwriter Jane Goldman and Kingsman co-creator and Comic-Con legend Dave Gibbons for the KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE Panel in Hall H – TODAY starting at 11am PT.

Kingman: The Golden Circle opens on September 22nd.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE hits theaters everywhere on September 22, 2017.

KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE Release: September 22, 2017 Director: Matthew Vaughn Written By: Jane Goldman & Matthew Vaughn, based on the comic book “The Secret Service” by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons Produced By: Matthew Vaughn, David Reid, Adam Bohling Cast: Colin Firth, Julianne Moore, Taron Egerton, Mark Strong, Halle Berry, with Sir Elton John, and Channing Tatum, and Jeff Bridges SYNOPSIS “Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy… KINGSMAN: THE GOLDEN CIRCLE Official Channels WEBSITE: http://www.foxmovies.com/movies/kingsman-the-golden-circle FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/KingsmanMovie TWITTER: https://twitter.com/kingsmanmovie INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/kingsmanmovie/

