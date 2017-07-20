Wistfully Weird Trailer: Brigsby Bear!

‘Brigby Bear Adventures is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one, James (Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’ life changes forever and he sets out to finish the story himself.’

The description of Brigsby Bear cuts to the essence of the movie but there’s a lot more going on than that – and the delightful new trailer hints at that.

Brigsby Bear will be in select theaters on July 28th.

In Select Theaters July 28th

Official Selection – 2017 Sundance Film Festival

2017 Cannes Critics’ Week Closing Film

Cast: Kyle Mooney, Beck Bennett, Claire Danes, Mark Hamill, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Greg Kinnear, Kate Lyn Sheil, Ryan Simpkins, Matt Walsh and Michaela Watkins

Directed by: Dave McCary

Written by: Kyle Mooney and Kevin Costello

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Rating: PG-13

Brigsby Bear Adventures is a children’s TV show produced for an audience of one: James (Kyle Mooney). When the show abruptly ends, James’s life changes forever, he sets out to finish the story himself and must learn to cope with the realities of a new world that he knows nothing about.

Like this: Like Loading...