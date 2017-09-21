Samuel L. Jackson’s Favorite Epithet Trailer: Def Comedy Jam 25!

For its 25th Anniversary, Def Comedy Jam 25 features a host of black comedy giants – like the quartet pictured above – many of whom got their big break on a DCJ special, for a comedy blowout/party.

Def Comedy Jam 25 celebrates the impact and legacy of the long-running comedy series with surprise guests, tributes and performances. It debuts on Netflix on Tuesday, September 26th. (Warning: the following trailer makes frequent use of Samuel L. Jackson’s favorite epithet.)

Netflix presents a celebration to top all celebrations in honor of the 25th anniversary of “Def Comedy Jam,” the iconic show that made giants out of ferociously funny black comedians like Martin Lawrence, Cedric The Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Monique, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, JB Smoove, D.L. Hughley, Tracy Morgan and Sheryl Underwood to name a few. Def Comedy Jam 25 celebrates the impact and legacy of the long-running comedy series with surprise guests, tributes and performances in a can’t-miss evening of unbelievably funny and raw moments. Stan Lathan, Russell Simmons, Sandy Wernick and Jesse Collins serve as executive producers. Def Comedy Jam 25 will launch exclusively on Netflix on September 26.

Talent coming to Netflix to celebrate Def Comedy Jam 25 include Bill Bellamy, Cedric the Entertainer, Dave Chappelle, Mike Epps, Adele Givens, Eddie Griffin, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Steve Harvey, D.L. Hughley, Kid Capri, Martin Lawrence, Tracy Morgan, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Sommore, Joe Torry, Sheryl Underwood and Katt Williams.