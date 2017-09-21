Barking Great Time Trailer: Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs!

A twelve-year old boy sets out to rescue his dog from the quarantined Isle of Dogs in Wes Anderson’s new animated film, Isle of Dogs.

An all-star voice cast and a soundtrack featuring unique bands (like the West Coast Pop Art Experimental Band and Emerson Lake and Palmer) gives the trailer a special vibe.

Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs premieres on March 23, 2018.

ISLE OF DOGS tells the story of ATARI KOBAYASHI, 12-year-old ward to corrupt Mayor Kobayashi. When, by Executive Decree, all the canine pets of Megasaki City are exiled to a vast garbage-dump called Trash Island, Atari sets off alone in a miniature Junior-Turbo Prop and flies across the river in search of his bodyguard-dog, Spots. There, with the assistance of a pack of newly-found mongrel friends, he begins an epic journey that will decide the fate and future of the entire Prefecture.

