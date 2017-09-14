SAG-AFTRA FOUNDATION TO HONOR KATE WINSLET WITH “ACTORS INSPIRATION AWARD” 

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation announced today it will bestow its Actors Inspiration Award to critically-acclaimed actress and philanthropist Kate Winslet, highlighting her career achievements and honoring her charitable work.

LOS ANGELES (September 14, 2017) – The SAG-AFTRA Foundation announced today it will bestow its Actors Inspiration Award to critically-acclaimed actress and philanthropist Kate Winslet, highlighting her career achievements and honoring her charitable work. The nonprofit’s Patron of the Artists Awards celebration will also honor director/producer Judd Apatow, Academy Award® winning director Kathryn Bigelow, and Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos for their roles in supporting actors and performing artists in their careers. The event takes place Thursday, November 9, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

Academy Award® winning actress Kate Winslet has brought to life some of cinema’s most captivating and memorable roles. Her resume consists of critically and commercially acclaimed work including Steve Jobs, Little Children, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Iris, Titanic, and Sense and Sensibility, as well as a span of awards and honors that illustrate her talent and solidify her permanent place in cinema history. A seven-time Oscar® nominee, Winslet earned the award for her role as Hanna Schmitz in Stephen Daldry’s 2008 “The Reader.” She also won an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the title role in the HBO mini-series “Mildred Pierce.” Up next, Winslet will be seen in Hany Abu-Assad’s The Mountain Between Us opposite Idris Elba and Woody Allen’s Wonder Wheel opposite Justin Timberlake and Juno Temple, both of which will be released this winter.

As one of the most accomplished actors of our time, Winslet has simultaneously used her artistic platform to champion several philanthropic causes. The SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Actors Inspiration Award recognizes Winslet’s dedication and commitment to a broad array of philanthropic activities ranging from global causes like her own Golden Hat Foundation working for children with autism and their families, and more regional charities in the UK such as Cardboard Citizens whose aim is to rehabilitate and provide creative sanctuary for at-risk and homeless individuals , down to very specific fundraising for disadvantaged individuals seeking life-saving cancer treatments.

“We are so proud to honor Kate Winslet with our Actors Inspiration Award. Without a doubt, Kate is an incomparable actress who we admire for her work and contribution to our craft. Yet, what makes Kate this year’s honoree is the work she does behind the scenes making a difference in the lives of children and adults living with autism through her Golden Hat Foundation while simultaneously supporting so many other worthwhile charities,” said SAG-AFTRA Foundation President JoBeth Williams. “Kate has been a game changer and role model in our industry, setting a sterling example for all artists and leaders to use their influence to give back to the greater welfare of others. We look forward to presenting her with this award for all she has accomplished, and all she has given back. ”

Leonardo DiCaprio was the first recipient of the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Actors Inspiration Award, and previous Patron of the Artists Awards honorees include Lee Daniels, Megan Ellison, and Rob Marshall. The Patron of the Artists Awards event includes musical performances with ticket sales benefitting the SAG-AFTRA Foundation. Sponsors include United Airlines and Variety. To purchase tickets, sponsorship packages and for more information, please visit sagaftra.foundation/patronawards.

About the SAG-AFTRA Foundation

Since 1985, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation has granted more than $18.5 million in financial and medical assistance including $7.5 million in scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their dependents. In addition, the Foundation has offered 7,200 free educational workshops, panels and screenings to union performers nationwide and its children’s literacy programs have brought the love of reading to more than 300 million children worldwide.

In 2017, the SAG-AFTRA Foundation celebrates 32 years of giving back to the professionals of SAG-AFTRA, their families and communities. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides vital assistance and free educational programming to the professionals of SAG-AFTRA while serving the public at large through its signature children’s literacy programs. The Foundation relies solely on support from gifts, grants and sponsorships to maintain its free programs. Visit sagaftra.foundation .

