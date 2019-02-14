3000-Mile Adventure: Abominable!

When a young Yeti appears on a Shanghai apartment building’s rooftop, a teenaged girl and her friends vow to take him home – to Mount Everest.

Abominable opens on September 27th – a full synopsis follows.

ABOMINABLE – In Theaters September 27

DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s co-production Abominable takes audiences on an epic 3,000-mile adventure from the streets of Shanghai to the breathtaking Himalayan snowscapes.

When teenage Yi (Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her apartment building in Shanghai, she and her mischievous friends, Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) and Peng (Albert Tsai), name him “Everest” and embark on an epic quest to reunite the magical creature with his family at the highest point on Earth.

But the trio of friends will have to stay one-step ahead of Burnish (Eddie Izzard), a wealthy man intent on capturing a Yeti, and zoologist Dr. Zara (Sarah Paulson) to help Everest get home.

Directed by Jill Culton (Open Season) and produced by Suzanne Buirgy (Kung Fu Panda 2, Home), Abominable is executive produced by Tim Johnson (Over the Hedge, Home, ANTZ) and is co-directed by Todd Wilderman (Trolls, The Croods).

Abominable will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide beginning September 27, 2019. In China, the film will be distributed by Pearl.

Genre: 3D Comedy-Adventure

Cast: Chloe Bennet, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Albert Tsai, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin, Michelle Wong

Directed by: Jill Culton

Co-Director: Todd Wilderman

Produced by: Suzanne Buirgy

Executive Producer: Tim Johnson

