Ring in the New Year with the One Who Knocks: AMC Sets Breaking Bad Marathon New Year’s Eve

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of the debut of the Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning Breaking Bad, AMC has set a marathon of the entire series beginning on Sunday, December 31st (2pm/1C).

Every episode of the critically acclaimed five-season series will air in chronological order on Saturdays and Sundays through January.

RING IN THE NEW YEAR WITH THE ONE WHO KNOCKS

AMC CELEBRATES THE 10TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE EMMY® AND GOLDEN GLOBE® AWARD-WINNING SERIES “BREAKING BAD” WITH SERIES MARATHON BEGINNING NEW YEAR’S EVE

ALL FIVE SEASONS TO AIR IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER

EVERY WEEKEND THROUGH JANUARY

AMC celebrates the 10th anniversary of the Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning series “Breaking Bad” by giving viewers the chance to relive their favorite Walt and Jesse moments with a series marathon beginning New Year’s Eve, Sunday, December 31st at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT. Every episode of the critically acclaimed five-season series will air in chronological order on Saturdays and Sundays through January. A full schedule is available below.

“Breaking Bad,” which first premiered on AMC on January 20, 2008, follows the story of a desperate man who turns to a life of crime to secure his family’s financial future. Over its five-season run, the series garnered 16 Primetime Emmy Awards, including the 2014 and 2013 Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series; two Golden Globe Awards, two Peabodys and was named to the American Film Institute’s (AFI) list of the “Top 10 Programs of the Year” in 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014, among other accolades. The series stars four-time Emmy-winner Bryan Cranston; three-time Emmy-winner Aaron Paul; two-time Emmy-winner Anna Gunn; Dean Norris; Betsy Brandt; RJ Mitte, Jonathan Banks and Bob Odenkirk. “Breaking Bad” is executive produced by showrunner Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson (Gran Via) and Michelle MacLaren and produced by Sony Pictures Television.

A schedule for AMC’s “Breaking Bad” 10th Anniversary Marathon is below:

Sunday, December 31st

Episodes 100 – 203 air at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT

Monday, January 1st

Episodes 204 – 213 air at 2:00 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, January 6th

Episodes 301 – 306 air at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, January 7th

Episodes 307 – 311 air at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, January 13th

Episodes 312 – 403 air at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, January 14th

Episodes 404 – 408 air at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday January 20th

Episodes 409 – 413 air at 3:15p p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, January 21st

Episodes 501 – 506 air at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT

Saturday, January 27th

Episodes 507 – 511 air at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT

Sunday, January 28th

Episodes 512 – 516 air at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT

Like this: Like Loading...