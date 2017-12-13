Dark Horse Resurrects The Occultist for Omnibus Edition!

The Occultist follows college student Rob Bailey after he stumbles upon a magical book that gives him supernatural powers; he gets not only new occult abilities, but also dangerous problems that come with them.

The complete run of The Occultist has been collected into The Occultist Omnibus and will be available on April 25, 2018.

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (December 13, 2017)—Rob Bailey is acquiring another magical book with The Occultist Omnibus! In 2010, writer Tim Seeley (Hack/Slash) brought his rare mix of humor, horror, and heroes to Dark Horse’s own Mike Richardson’s magical creation in a popular one-shot, which soon transformed into a popular ten issue, two volume series! Artists Victor Drujiniu (The Waking), Mike Norton (Battle Pug), and Jason Gorder (Darkchylde) brought Rob Bailey’s adventure to life while colorists Andrew Dalhouse (Irredeemable) and Allen Passalaqua (Trinity) provide their supernaturally gorgeous coloring skills to the series. The Occultist Omnibus cover is by artist Steve Morris (Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

The Occultist Omnibus collects The Occultist #1-#5 and The Occultist Volume 2: At Death’s Door #1-#5. The Occultist Omnibus follows college student Rob Bailey after he stumbles upon a magical book that gives him supernatural powers; he gets not only new occult abilities, but also dangerous problems that come with them. A gang of hitman mages are sent by a sorcerer who wants the book for himself, and Rob has to learn the ropes of his new powers fast before they can get to him.

The Occultist Omnibus goes on sale April 25, 2018 and is available for preorder on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop. The 256-page trade paperback retails for $24.99.

Praise for The Occultist:

“A thrilling supernatural take on super-heroics.”—Geeked Out Nation

“The Occultist is a comic you should be checking out . . . If you want more of a magically fun and yet grounded character tale then put your money in to support this.”—Comic Book Resources

