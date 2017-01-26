Red Nose Day Returns To Aid Children In Poverty!

RED NOSE DAY CAMPAIGN TO END CHILD POVERTY RETURNS IN THE U.S. ON MAY 25; NBC TO AIR THIRD ANNUAL TELECAST OF ‘THE RED NOSE DAY SPECIAL’

Millions of Americans Helped to Raise Over $60 Million in the Last Two Years for Children in Need in America and Internationally

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – Jan 26, 2017 – Comic Relief Inc., the charity behind Red Nose Day, today announced the return of the fundraising campaign. Red Nose Day in the U.S. will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in conjunction with the third annual “Red Nose Day Special” from broadcast partner NBC. Americans across the country will come together, wear their Red Noses and raise money and awareness to help children living in poverty.

With the support of millions of generous Americans, major partners and hundreds of celebrities, Red Nose Day has raised over $60 million in its first two years since launching in the U.S. in 2015, including more than $36 million in 2016.

For 2017, the campaign’s iconic Red Noses will once again be available exclusively at Walgreens and Duane Reade locations nationwide, which will go on sale at a later date, to be announced. The campaign will culminate in another great night of TV, with NBC’s third annual telecast of “The Red Nose Day Special” airing May 25. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will continue to generously support Red Nose Day, and M&M’S returns as a national brand partner for the campaign, with additional supporting brands to be announced.

Red Nose Day was created by award-winning writer-director Richard Curtis, (“Love Actually,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral,” “Notting Hill”), and has raised more than $1 billion globally in just over 25 years.

“This Red Nose Day, we hope to unite the nation by having fun while making a difference for kids,” said Janet Scardino, CEO of Comic Relief Inc. “It’s been incredible to see millions of Americans, along with our outstanding partners and hundreds of celebrities, all come together in support of Red Nose Day to help transform the lives of children living in poverty.”

In its first two years, more than 200 celebrities have lent their support to Red Nose Day campaigns in the U.S., including Kristen Bell, Jack Black, Bono, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Connie Britton, Kobe Bryant, Sophia Bush, Ellen DeGeneres, Celine Dion, Zac Efron, Craig Ferguson, Will Ferrell, Bill Gates, Blake Griffin, Elton John, Anna Kendrick, Keegan-Michael Key, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Jay Leno, Chris Martin, Seth Meyers, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jordan Peele, Julia Roberts, Michelle Rodriguez, Seth Rogen, Paul Rudd, Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton, Reese Witherspoon, and many more.

Full campaign details, including further information on programming and participating talent, will be announced at a later date.

Funds raised support programs dedicated to keeping children and young people living in poverty safe, healthy and educated — both in America and around the world. Beneficiaries of Red Nose Day grants include charity organizations such as Boys & Girls Clubs of America; charity: water; Children’s Health Fund; Covenant House; Feeding America; Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; National Council of La Raza; Save the Children; and The Global Fund.

For more information, visit the Red Nose Day website rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter and Instagram, and on Facebook at Facebook.com/RedNoseDayUSA.

ABOUT RED NOSE DAY

Red Nose Day (rednoseday.org) is run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief Inc. (comicrelief.org), a registered 501(c)(3) American public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change. Red Nose Day has raised over $1 billion globally since the campaign’s founding in 1988.

Red Nose Day launched in the U.S. in 2015 with a mission to raise money and awareness to end child poverty, and has raised nearly $60 million to date for the cause. Money raised for the campaign goes to the Red Nose Day Fund, which supports programs that keep children in need safe, healthy and educated, both in America and abroad.

Since launching in the U.S., Red Nose Day has received generous support from millions of Americans, and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.