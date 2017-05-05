Raven’s Home Premieres In June!

Raven’s Home – the sequel to/spin-off from That’s So Raven finds Raven living that ‘wait until you have kids!’ zone that all parents promise their kids when they’re sassy/unruly.

Single moms Raven and Chelsea have decided to work together to bring up their kids – but one of Raven’s kids seems to have that same gift for catching glimpses of the future (just like her mom).

Raven's Home premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, July 21st.

— Every Episode of ‘That’s So Raven’ Available on Disney Channel App and Video-On-Demand as of Thursday, June 1 —

“Raven’s Home,” a sitcom for kids and families that brings powerhouse star Raven-Symoné back to Disney Channel to reprise the role of Raven Baxter from the iconic comedy series “That’s So Raven,” premieres FRIDAY, JULY 21 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel, and will be available on the Disney Channel App, VOD and Disney Channel YouTube (12:01 a.m. EDT). The linear debut of “Raven’s Home” will immediately follow the television premiere of the highly anticipated “Descendants 2” (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT). New episodes of “Raven’s Home” will air Fridays (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT) on Disney Channel, beginning July 28. All four seasons of “That’s So Raven” will be available on-demand on the Disney Channel App and VOD THURSDAY, JUNE 1.

Raven’s castmate Anneliese van der Pol also reprises her role of free-spirited Chelsea in the new series, which finds the longtime best friends each divorced with kids of their own. The single moms come together to help raise their children – Raven’s 11-year-old twins Booker and Nia, Chelsea’s 9-year-old son Levi – in one chaotic, but fun household that often includes the twin’s best friend and neighbor Tess. Raven still catches glimpses of the future, but she’s not the only one in the family who does – Booker has the same ability. While Booker uses his newly found power to try and make sense of middle school and his new family life, Raven uses her power to help her be a better mom, a great fashion designer and an awesome friend. Hilarity ensues as Raven and Booker’s visions collide, but no matter the situation, they figure everything out together as one big happy family.

Also starring are Issac Ryan Brown (“black-ish,” “Miles from Tomorrowland”) as overly confident but loveable Booker; Navia Robinson (“Being Mary Jane”) as independent, no-nonsense Nia; Jason Maybaum (“Superstore “) as savvy, wise-beyond-his-years Levi; and Sky Katz (“America’s Got Talent”) as Booker and Nia’s gutsy best friend and neighbor Tess.

Adam Bonnett, executive vice president, Original Programming, Disney Channels Worldwide, said, “Raven is a one-of-a-kind, gifted performer and both she and Anneliese have an undeniable chemistry that we look forward to sharing with a new generation of kids and families. We are just as thrilled to introduce the series’ new talent – Issac, Navia, Jason and Sky – as part of this exciting new family sitcom.”

“Raven’s Home” was created by longtime writer/producer partners Scott Thomas and Jed Elinoff (Disney Channel’s “Best Friends Whenever,” Emmy nominees for “R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour”), and is executive produced by Thomas and Elinoff, and Raven-Symoné.

The “Raven’s Home” multiplatform schedule is:

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

All four seasons of “That’s So Raven” available on the Disney Channel App and VOD.

Thursday, June 8

Fans can test their “That’s So Raven” knowledge with trivia games and quizzes on the Disney Channel App.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

The television debut of “Raven’s Home” will be ushered in by the premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie “Descendants 2” (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on Disney Channel.

Series premiere episode of “Raven’s Home” available on the Disney Channel App, VOD and Disney Channel YouTube (12:01 a.m. EDT).

For her work on “That’s So Raven,” Raven-Symoné won four NAACP Image Awards and two Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, among others. The series was lauded by the NAACP Image Awards for four consecutive years and was nominated for a primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Children’s Program category.

