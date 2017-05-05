The Lies That Bind Trailer: Bloodline: The Final Season!

As things fall apart for the Rayburns, we hear the tagline from season one, ‘We’re not bad people but we did a bad thing…’

The secrets, the lies, the guilt, the coverups… It’s all lead to this.

Get a first look at the Rayburns’ final journey in the trailer for the acclaimed drama’s third and final season.

For more on Bloodline — launching Friday, May 26, everywhere Netflix is available — visit netflix.com/bloodline.

About Bloodline

The Emmy-, Golden Globe- and WGA Award-nominated dramatic thriller explores the demons lurking beneath the surface of a contemporary American family. In Bloodline, the Rayburns are hard-working pillars of their Florida Keys community, but their past contains dark secrets that they hope remain buried. Paranoia and mistrust build as lies pile up, alliances are shattered and an unthinkable crime takes place. The tight-knit family’s formerly harmonious relationship deteriorates, and good people are forced to consider doing very bad things.

Bloodline stars Emmy winner Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek, Ben Mendelsohn — who was named Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Bloodline in 2016 — Linda Cardellini and Norbert Leo Butz. It was created and is executive-produced by Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated writers/executive producers Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman, Glenn Kessler. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.

