Random House Reissuing The Alienist Ahead of TNT Series!

Random House is reissuing Caleb Carr’s psychological thriller The Alienist in anticipation of TNT’s series based the novel.

Set in 1896 amidst a backdrop of vast wealth, extreme poverty and technological innovation, this psychological thriller stars Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (The Girl on The Train), Dakota Fanning (American Pastoral) and Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker). Viewers will be transported into the darkest corners of New York City during the Gilded Age.

The Alienist TV tie-in will be in stores on November 22nd. The series will follow on Monday, January 22, 2018.

In Anticipation of TNT’s New Psychological Thriller The Alienist,

Random House to Re-Release Caleb Carr’s Modern Classic

in Bookstores Nationwide on Nov. 21

The Alienist Premieres Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT across TNT platforms

The Series is a Co-Production Between Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T

Twenty-three years after its original release, Random House is republishing the Anthony Award-winning international bestseller, The Alienist, by Caleb Carr, available in bookstores nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 21. The novel sold millions of copies after spending six months on the New York Times bestseller list. Turner’s TNT will tap into the critically-acclaimed novel with the eagerly anticipated premiere of its original series, The Alienist, which is slated to premiere on Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT across TNT platforms.

Set in 1896 amidst a backdrop of vast wealth, extreme poverty and technological innovation, this psychological thriller stars Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (The Girl on The Train), Dakota Fanning (American Pastoral) and Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker). Viewers will be transported into the darkest corners of New York City during the Gilded Age.

The Alienist opens when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips New York City. Newly appointed police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt (Geraghty) calls upon criminal psychologist (aka alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) to conduct the investigation in secret. They are joined by Sara Howard (Fanning), a headstrong secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective. Using the emerging disciplines of psychology and early forensic investigation techniques, this band of social outsiders set out to find and apprehend one of New York City’s first serial killers.

Shot in Budapest, Hungary, The Alienist is a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. BAFTA-nominee Jakob Verbruggen (Black Mirror) serves as director and executive producer along with Emmy® winner Cary Fukunaga (True Detective), Academy Award® winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump), Academy Award® nominees Hossein Amini (Drive) and E. Max Frye (Foxcatcher), Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin, along with Chris Symes. Serving as co-executive producers on the series are Marshall Persinger (Rectify) and Jamie Payne (The Driver).

Like this: Like Loading...