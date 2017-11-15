Quantum and Woody! #3 – The Goat Is Back – And He’s Got a Kid!

How does one make the world’s worst superhero team – that would be Quantum and Woody- better?

Bring back their fearless sidekick/roommate/emergency medical contact, the Goat! And, maybe just for kicks, toss in the birth of the Goat’s baby!

Written by Daniel Kibblesmith (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and special guest artist Francis Portela (Faith), Quantum and Woody #3 will be in comics shops on February 21, 2018 (so, then, lots of time to pre-order…).

Congratulations, QUANTUM AND WOODY! #3 is Having a Baby (Goat) in February! (God Help Us All)

Valiant “Celebrates” 50 Issues of the World’s Worst Superhero Team with a Staggering 100 72 64 48 32-Page Spectacular!

As first revealed at Comic Book Resources, Valiant is proud to present your first look at QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #3 – a spectacular goatacular celebrating 50 landmark issues of the world’s worst superhero team from rising star Daniel Kibblesmith (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and special guest artist Francis Portela (FAITH)! Because you demanded it – the return of Quantum and Woody’s fearless sidekick/roommate/emergency medical contact starts here with a momentous moment that will forever reverberate through the ages: the birth of the Goat’s baby!

If you add them all up, this would be Quantum and Woody’s 50th issue! What better time to answer the eternal question: “Whatever happened to the Goat, anyway?” At last, the whole saga of Dr. Derek Henderson’s transformation from brilliant physicist and beloved father into a barnyard animal of unimaginable power can finally be told…and all of his secrets revealed, beginning with the long-awaited arrival of the Goat’s mysterious and mystifying offspring!

Will it be man – or beast? Can anything – or anyone – contain the awesome might of the Goat’s supremely powerful spawn? And, most direly, will Quantum and Woody get their deposit back once it has brought ruin and despair to every corner of their week-to-week one bedroom?

And the Eisner Award for “Best Goat Birth Scene” goes to…writer extraordinaire Daniel Kibblesmith and dazzling guest artist Francis Portela! Don’t miss the staggering spectacle as the entire Valiant Universe stands on the cusp of a milestone comics crucible…and uses lots and lots of hand sanitizer…when QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #3 brings the Goat (and family) stampeding back in comic shops everywhere on February 21st with covers by Julian Totino Tedesco (Hawkeye), Geoff Shaw (God Country), and Dave Johnson (100 Bullets)!

Don’t say we didn’t warn you…

But first: On December 20th, raucous writer Daniel Kibblesmith and eye-popping artist Kano (Daredevil) come out swinging with the FIRST ISSUE of the ALL-NEW and UNPREDICTABLE ONGOING SERIES that is QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #1!

Sometimes…you embrace your destiny. And sometimes…you and your trouble-making adopted brother find yourselves trapped in a scientific lab explosion that grants you $@&%ing awesome super-powers. As a result of their accident, Eric and Woody Henderson – aka Quantum and Woody – must “klang” their wristbands together every 24 hours or both dissipate into nothingness. Which makes superhero-ing pretty awkward when you’re not on speaking terms at the moment. See, Eric has been keeping a pretty big secret: He knows who Woody’s birth father really is…and where he’s been hiding all these years.

On December 20th, stand back and take notice because QUANTUM AND WOODY (2017) #1 is coming – with covers by Julian Totino Tedesco (Hawkeye), Geoff Shaw (God Country), Nick Pitarra (The Manhattan Projects), comics legend Neal Adams (Green Lantern/Green Arrow), and Clayton Henry (HARBINGER WARS) alongside every single gimmick known to man!

QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #1

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by KANO

Cover A (Standard) by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO (OCT171904)

Cover B (Extreme Ultra-Foil) by GEOFF SHAW (OCT171905)

Extreme Ultra-Foil Chase Variant by GEOFF SHAW (OCT171906)

Q&W Icon Variant by NEAL ADAMS (OCT171907)

The Most Variant Cover of All Time! by CLAYTON HENRY, SPECIAL GUESTS, AND EVERY GIMMICK KNOWN TO MAN! (OCT171908)

$3.99 | 32 pgs.| T+ | On Sale DECEMBER 20th (FOC – 11/27/2017)

QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #2

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by KANO

Cover A (Standard) by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO (NOV172012)

Cover B (Extreme Ultra-Foil) by GEOFF SHAW (NOV172013)

Extreme Ultra-Foil Chase Variant by GEOFF SHAW (NOV172015)

Q&W Icon Variant by MIKE ALLRED ((NOV172016)

Blank Cover Also Available (NOV172014)

$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+| On Sale JANUARY 31st (FOC – 1/8/2018)

QUANTUM AND WOODY! (2017) #3

Written by DANIEL KIBBLESMITH

Art by FRANCIS PORTELA

Cover A (Standard) by JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

Cover B (Extreme Ultra-Foil) by GEOFF SHAW

Extreme Ultra-Foil Chase Variant by GEOFF SHAW

Q&W Icon Variant by DAVE JOHNSON

$3.99 | 32 pgs. | T+ | On Sale FEBRUARY 21st (FOC – 1/29/2018)

