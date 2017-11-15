Giants! Dark Horse Announces Miniseries By The Valderrama Bros.!

Following a cataclysm of unknown origin, a race of gigantic, horrifying monsters is unleashed, driving humanity underground. There, two orphans discover that the most dangerous monster is ambition, which left unchecked, will grow until it devours you.

Dark Horse has announced the publication of Giants – the first five issue miniseries by Carlos and Miguel Valderrama (aka The Valderrama Bros.).

Giants #1 will be in comics shops on December 13th.

A VISION OF EPIC PROPORTIONS FROM TWO POWERFUL NEW TALENTS

Dark Horse is Proud to Present The Valderrama Bros.’ First American Work, “Giants”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (November 15, 2017)—Carlos and Miguel Valderrama, A.K.A. “The Valderrama Bros.”, are emerging new talents and Dark Horse is thrilled to bring their first five-issue miniseries Giants to American audiences this December.

Following a cataclysm of unknown origin, a race of gigantic, horrifying monsters is unleashed, driving humanity underground. There, two orphans discover that the most dangerous monster is ambition, which left unchecked, will grow until it devours you. With nowhere to run and nowhere to hide, the boys must fight the giant monsters above and the growing monsters within themselves.

“If there’s a constant in our work it is the fascination for one thing: Monsters. And for Giants, we’re aiming for a scale like we’ve never created before!” says the Valderrama Bros. of their new series. “There will be monsters, yes—but the worst of them are the ones that lurk in the human heart. Like in all good monster stories, we’re mixing shocks and excitement—and above all, something to care about. In this case, we have two young lead characters that couldn’t be farther from your typical heroes: they’re not here to save the world, but themselves. It’s their desire for a better future, regardless of how dark the present can be, that makes them feel relatable. We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring Giants to Dark Horse Comics, the home of so many of our favorite stories and talents.”

Giants #1 (of five) goes on sale December 13, 2017, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

