Pschological Drama The Cry To Premiere on Sundance Now In November!

The powerful, psychological thriller The Cry chronicles the collapse of a relationship between two young parents in the aftermath of a tragedy, and explores the myths and truths of motherhood, marriage, and post-partum depression.

The Cry premieres in Canada and the U.S. on the streaming service Sundance Now on Thursday, November 8th.

U.K HIT SERIES “THE CRY” — A POWERFUL, FOUR-PART PSYCHOLOGICAL DRAMA STARRING JENNA COLEMAN AND EWEN LESLIE — WILL BEGIN STREAMING ON SUNDANCE NOW IN THE U.S. AND CANADA STARTING THURSDAY NOVEMBER 8

The Haunting, Emotional Thriller is Based on Helen FitzGerald’s Best-Selling Book

New York, NY – October 11, 2018 – Sundance Now, AMC Networks’ direct-to-consumer SVOD service curated with high-quality dramas and crime thrillers, announced today that “The Cry” starring Jenna Coleman (“Victoria,” “Doctor Who”) and Ewen Leslie (“Top of the Lake: China Girl”) will begin streaming on the service in the U.S. and Canada starting Thursday, November 8th. The drama launched on BBC1 in the U.K on September 30 to rave reviews and became the most watched program in its timeslot and the second biggest new drama launch of the year on all platforms.

The powerful, psychological thriller chronicles the collapse of a relationship between two young parents in the aftermath of a tragedy, and explores the myths and truths of motherhood, marriage, and post-partum depression.

“I’m so proud to bring ‘The Cry’ to the U.S. on Sundance Now. Under the forensic pulse of the incredible Glendyn Ivan, we hope to take audiences on an unexpected journey that will stifle, surprise and in true psychological thriller form, keep audiences guessing right until the very end,” said Jenna Coleman.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Helen FitzGerald and follows Joanna (Jenna Coleman) and Alistair (Ewen Leslie) — young parents who travel from Scotland to a small town in Australia to visit family and fight for custody of Alistair’s daughter, Chloe (Markella Kavenagh), against his Australian ex-wife, Alexandra (Asher Keddie). Joanna (Coleman) is already struggling with being a first-time mom and soon after their arrival, find themselves at the center of an unthinkable tragedy, as their newborn son Noah goes missing.

“We are thrilled with the addition of ‘The Cry’ to our fall programming slate,” said Jan Diedrichsen, General Manager of SundanceTV and Sundance Now. “The sharp writing, surprising plot twists and deeply layered performances from Jenna Coleman and Ewen Leslie set this show apart and will have our audience riveted from beginning to end.”

The gripping screenplay for “The Cry” was written by Jacquelin Perske (“The Secret Life of Us”), with Glendyn Ivin (“Safe Harbour” “Gallipoli”) directing and Brian Kaczynski (“Peaky Blinders”) producing. The series was Executive produced by Synchronicity’s Claire Mundell (Not Another Happy Ending), Gaynor Holmes (“Trust Me”) and Elizabeth Kilgarriff (“McMafia”).

Like this: Like Loading...