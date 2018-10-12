What Part of Me Is Not Working Today? Trailer: The Kominsky Method!

Michael Douglas (Sandy Kominsky) and Alan Arkin (Norman Newlander) star as two friends tackling life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty.

The Kominsky Method will have its world premiere at AFI Fest on Saturday, November 10th.

It will premiere globally on Netflix on Friday, November 16th.

GET READY FOR FRIENDSHIP AGED TO PERFECTION

This November, Award-Winning Screen Legends Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin Return to TV in a Brand New Heartfelt and Comedic Series From Prolific Producer and 8-time Emmy Nominee Chuck Lorre

The Kominsky Method will have its world premiere at AFI Fest on Saturday, November 10 in Los Angeles. The festival will premiere the first three episodes of the series, which is the first scripted episodic to be presented as a Gala Screening at the festival.

Let’s Be Friends:

https://www.facebook.com/TheKominskyMethod/

#TheKominskyMethod

About The Kominsky Method

The sun isn’t setting yet on the once famous Sandy Kominsky and his longtime agent Norman Newlander. Academy Award® Winners Michael Douglas (Kominsky) and Alan Arkin (Newlander) star as two friends tackling life’s inevitable curveballs as they navigate their later years in Los Angeles, a city that values youth and beauty. Both comedic and emotional, The Kominsky Method is an 8-episode, half-hour single camera show created by 8-time Emmy Award Nominee Chuck Lorre.

The Kominsky Method also features Nancy Travis, Sarah Baker and guest stars including Lisa Edelstein, Emily Osment, Graham Rogers, Danny Devito, Ann-Margret, Jay Leno, Patti LaBelle, Ashleigh LaThorpe and more. The series is written by Al Higgins, David Javerbaum and Chuck Lorre, who also directed the first episode. Lorre, Higgins and Michael Douglas executive produce the series which is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Like this: Like Loading...