Princess From The Other End of the Earth Trailer: Dilili in Paris!

Dilili, ‘a princess from the other end of the Earth, is a graceful young girl with eagle-eyed smarts whose visit to Paris during the Belle Epoque finds her swept up in a curious mystery.
Directed by Michel Ocelot (Princes and Princesses), Dilili in Paris is a unique animated film that opens in select theaters and VOD on October 4th.
Travel to the upper reaches and lower depths of Paris in the Belle Epoque with Dilili, a graceful young girl with eagle-eyed smarts as she investigates the mysterious plot of the Master Men. Together with Orel, a delivery boy who ferries her around the sweeping photorealistic and jewel-toned landscape as only expert animator Michel Ocelot could conceive, Dilili will stop at nothing until justice is restored. Our super sleuths journey through a turn-of-the-century world so evocative, you just might spot Picasso, Proust, or Marie Curie.