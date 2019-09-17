Princess From The Other End of the Earth Trailer: Dilili in Paris!

Dilili, ‘a princess from the other end of the Earth, is a graceful young girl with eagle-eyed smarts whose visit to Paris during the Belle Epoque finds her swept up in a curious mystery.

Directed by Michel Ocelot (Princes and Princesses), Dilili in Paris is a unique animated film that opens in select theaters and VOD on October 4th.

Dilili In Paris

Written and Directed by Michel Ocelot Voiced by Prunelle Charles-Ambron, Enzo Ratsito, Natalie Dessay

Dilili In Paris Will Open In Select Theaters and VOD On

**2019 Cesar Awards – Best Animated Feature** **Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2018 – Opening Night**

“A delightful cultural mystery… Crosses into #MeToo territory, showing how men at the time feared the rise of powerful women such as Curie, Bernhardt and the anarchist Louise Michel.”

– Jordan Mintzer, The Hollywood Reporter

Synopsis Travel to the upper reaches and lower depths of Paris in the Belle Epoque with Dilili, a graceful young girl with eagle-eyed smarts as she investigates the mysterious plot of the Master Men. Together with Orel, a delivery boy who ferries her around the sweeping photorealistic and jewel-toned landscape as only expert animator Michel Ocelot could conceive, Dilili will stop at nothing until justice is restored. Our super sleuths journey through a turn-of-the-century world so evocative, you just might spot Picasso, Proust, or Marie Curie. TRT: 95 min Language: English

