If You Kill Me Now Trailer: In the Shadow of the Moon!

An ambitious cop tracks a serial killer who appears every nine years. As a detective, years later, he learns the killer has a purpose – but it seems impossible.

In the Shadow of the Moon premieres on Netflix on September 27th.

Some crimes defy time.

In the Shadow of the Moon, only on Netflix Sept 27.

SYNOPSIS

In 1988, Philadelphia police officer Thomas Lockhart (Boyd Holbrook), hungry to become a detective, begins tracking a serial killer who mysteriously resurfaces every nine years. But when the killer’s crimes begin to defy all scientific explanation, Locke’s obsession with finding the truth threatens to destroy his career, his family, and possibly his sanity. Directed by Jim Mickle and also starring Michael C. Hall and Cleopatra Coleman, IN THE SHADOW OF THE MOON is a genre-blending psychological thriller that examines the power of time, and how its passing can either bring us together or tear us apart.

Stream In the Shadow of the Moon here on September 27th.

Sharing is Caring:

Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...