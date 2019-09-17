Creepy Crawl Comes to Home Video on September 24!

As a hurricane tears through Florida, Haley (Kaya Scodelario) rushes to find her father (Barry Pepper), who is injured and trapped in the crawl space of their home. With the storm intensifying and water levels rising, the pair face an even bigger threat lurking below the surface.

Crawl will be available on Digital on September 24; Blu-ray combo pack on October 15th.

“Crawl hits hard fast and never lets up”

–Josh Millican, Dread Central

“Entertaining as hell”

–Heather Wixson, Daily Dead

PRODUCED BY SAM RAIMI & DIRECTED BY ALEXANDRE AJA, THE EDGE-OF-YOUR-SEAT SURVIVAL THRILLER COMES HOME WITH EXCLUSIVE MOTION COMIC OF THE FILM’S ALTERNATE OPENING

On Digital

Blu-ray™ Combo Pack Surfaces with Over 45 Minutes of Intense Bonus Content

TORONTO, Ont. – Producer Sam Raimi (Evil Dead) and director Alexandre Aja (The Hills Have Eyes) deliver “a suspenseful thrill ride” (Jim Vejvoda, IGN) in CRAWL, coming to Digital , 2019 and on Blu-ray, DVD and On Demand from Paramount Home Entertainment. The Digital* and Blu-ray releases are loaded with over 45 minutes of thrilling special features, including an exclusive motion comic of the film’s alternate opening. Plus, check out deleted and extended scenes, a behind-the-scenes look at the incredible visual effects, interviews with cast and crew, and an “Alligator Attacks” compilation that highlights the bone-crunching alligator sequences. Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, CRAWL was hailed by critics as “one of the most unexpected and satisfying genre films of the year” (William Bibbiani, Bloody Disgusting).

BONUS FEATURES ON BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL* Intro to Alternate Opening

Alternate Opening

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Beneath Crawl

Category 5 Gators: The VFX of Crawl

Alligator Attacks The CRAWL DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

PARAMOUNT PICTURES Presents A RAIMI PRODUCTIONS / FIRE AXE PICTURES Production An ALEXANDRE AJA Film “CRAWL” KAYA SCODELARIO BARRY PEPPER Music by MAX ARUJ and STEFFEN THUM Executive Music Producer LORNE BALFE Edited by ELLIOT GREENBERG Production Designer ALAN GILMORE Director of Photography MAXIME ALEXANDRE Executive Producers GREGORY LEVASSEUR JUSTIN BURSCH LAUREN SELIG Produced by CRAIG FLORES, p.g.a. SAM RAIMI, p.g.a. ALEXANDRE AJA, p.g.a. Written by MICHAEL RASMUSSEN & SHAWN RASMUSSEN Directed by ALEXANDRE AJA SOUNDTRACK ALBUM ON PARAMOUNT MUSIC

