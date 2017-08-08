Prime Crime Trailers: WGN America Adds 100 Code, Shoot the Messenger and Pure To Its Prime Crime Lineup!

While WGN America might have gotten out of the ‘premiere series’ game, that hasn’t meant it’s abandoning original scripted programming.

Following its acquisition of Anna Paquin’s Bellvue, WGN America has acquired a trio of shows for its ‘Prime Crime’ slate: 100 Code, Shoot the Messenger and Pure. Read on to check out trailers for all four shows – which will premiere in 2018.

100 Code finds Dominic Monaghan’s New York homicide detective tracking a serial killer to Stockholm; Shoot the Messenger follows Elyse Levesque’s reporter becoming part of her story when she witnesses a homicide, and Pure follows a newly-elected Mennonite pastor trying to rid his community of drugs but is in over head.

WGN AMERICA ANNOUNCES ARRESTING 2018 ‘PRIME CRIME’ PROGRAMMING SLATE

NETWORK NABS U.S. RIGHTS TO THREE SCRIPTED CRIME DRAMA SERIES “100 CODE,” “SHOOT THE MESSENGER” AND “PURE”

Dominic Monaghan, Michael Nyquist Star in “100 Code”

Elyse Levesque, Lyriq Bent, Lucas Bryant, and Alex Kingston Top “Shoot the Messenger”

Ryan Robbins, Alex Paxton-Beesley, A.J. Buckley, and Rosie Perez Lead “Pure”

Los Angeles, CA, August 8, 2017 – On the heels of the network’s recent pickup of the Anna Paquin-led drama series “Bellevue,” WGN America announced today that it has secured the U.S. rights to three additional thrilling crime series including: “100 Code,” starring Dominic Monaghan (“Lost”) and the late Michael Nyqvist (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo); “Shoot the Messenger” starring Elyse Levesque (“Orphan Black”), Lyriq Bent (“She’s Gotta Have It,” “The Book of Negroes”), Lucas Bryant (“Haven”), and Alex Kingston (“Doctor Who,” “ER”); and U.S. television rights to season one of “Pure,” starring Ryan Robbins (“Warcraft,” Apollo 18), Alex Paxton-Beesley (“The Strain”), A.J. Buckley (“CSI: NY”) and Academy and Golden Globe Nominee Rosie Perez (“Search Party,” White Men Can’t Jump). All four scripted series join the network’s stable of crime-focused series “Blue Bloods,” “Elementary,” “Person of Interest,” “Bones,” “Law & Order” and “Cops,” and will roll-out beginning first quarter 2018 as part of WGN America’s ‘prime crime’ lineup.

“WGN America continues to deliver one of the best crime lineups in television,” said Gavin Harvey, President, WGN America. “These four new original series build upon our strong slate of compelling programming that offers nonstop mystery, thrills and suspense for the growing number of fans of the crime genre.”

NEW SERIES LINEUP:

“Bellevue” (8 Episodes – Early 2018)

Welcome to “Bellevue” – a small town with big secrets. Twenty years ago the murder of a young woman traumatized the community. Now the killer is back. Or is he? When a high school hockey star wrestling with his gender identity goes missing and all signs point to foul play, Detective Annie Ryder (Anna Paquin) must unravel all the pieces to this gripping mystery before her own life falls apart. As the case pulls her further away from her family, she is also confronted by a mysterious person from her past with disturbing answers and a terrifying need to get inside her head. Along the way, Annie must navigate a complicated relationship with her on again, off again ex, Eddie (Allen Leech) and her boss on the force, Police Chief Peter Welland (Shawn Doyle).

“Bellevue” stars Academy® and Golden Globe® winner Anna Paquin (“True Blood,” “Roots”), who executive produces alongside creators/showrunners Jane Maggs (“The Offering”) and producer/director Adrienne Mitchell (“Bomb Girls,” “Durham County”) with Janis Lundman, Michael Prupas, Morwyn Brebner and Jesse Prupas. The eight-episode, one-hour drama is produced by Muse Entertainment and Back Alley Film Productions and also stars Shawn Doyle (“House of Cards,” “Fargo”) and Allen Leech (“Downton Abbey,” The Imitation Game). “Bellevue” aired will premiere in early 2018 on WGN America.

“Shoot the Messenger” (8 Episodes – 2018)

A gritty political-crime thriller centering on the complex relationships between crime reporters and the police, “Shoot the Messenger” follows Daisy Channing (Elyse Levesque), a young reporter trying to balance a messy personal life with a burgeoning career. Things begin to go sideways for Daisy when she witnesses a murder she thinks is gang related, only to find herself slowly drawn into an interconnected web of criminal and illicit sexual activity that reaches into the corridors of corporate and political power. It’s the kind of story that will destroy lives, including those of her own family. With help from her editor Mary Foster (Alex Kingston), co-worker Simon Olenski (Lucas Bryant), and lead homicide detective Kevin Lutz (Lyriq Bent), Daisy uncovers a cover-up so scandalous it could bring down the government.

“Shoot the Messenger” stars Elyse Levesque (“Orphan Black”) as Daisy Channing, Lyriq Bent (“The Book of Negroes”) as Kevin Lutz, Lucas Bryant (“Haven”) as Simon Olenski and Alex Kingston (“Doctor Who,” “ER”) as Mary Foster.

“Shoot the Messenger” is produced by Jennifer Holness and Victoria Woods for Hungry Eyes Film & Television Inc. in association with CBC Television and ITV Studios Global Entertainment. The eight-episode series is co-created by Jennifer Holness and Sudz Sutherland who also serves as lead director on the series.

“Pure” (Season One – 6 Episodes – TBD)

“Pure” takes us deep inside a closed, secretive subculture through the eyes of a conflicted, good-hearted man trying to protect his family and preserve his faith. Inspired by true events, “Pure” is the journey of Noah Funk-newly elected Mennonite pastor-who is determined to rid his community of the scourge of drugs and its nefarious ties to a transborder smuggling alliance with ruthless Mexican cocaine cartels. But just when he thinks he’s won, he’s thrust headlong into a desperate world of violence, greed, and betrayal.

The ensemble cast for “Pure” includes: Ryan Robbins (“Arrow,” “The Killing”) as Noah Funk; Alex Paxton-Beesley (“The Strain”) as Anna Funk, A.J. Buckley (“CSI: NY”, “Justified”) as Detective Bronco Novak; and Oscar and Golden Globe Nominee Rosie Perez (“Search Party,” White Men Can’t Jump) as DEA Agent Phoebe O’Reilly.

Produced by Two East Productions and Cineflix, “Pure” was created and written by Michael Amo (“The Listener”) and directed by Ken Girotti (“Orphan Black,” “Vikings”). Amo and Girotti serve as executive producers along with Brett Burlock, Peter Emerson and David MacLeod (“Call Me Fitz,” “Haven”). Cineflix Rights has the exclusive worldwide distribution rights to “Pure.”

WGN America will be the exclusive U.S. TV home for the first season of “Pure.” The premiere date will be announced soon. “Pure” previously premiered on Canada’s CBC and the first season is now streaming exclusively on Hulu.

“100 Code” (12 episodes – 2018)

New York. Stockholm. Young, blonde and blue-eyed women have been turning up dead in fields of flowers. Through a special dispensation from the NYPD, Detective Tommy Conley (Dominic Monaghan) is permitted to observe and advise the Stockholm PD. Upon arrival in Sweden, he is paired with Mikael Eklund (Michael Nyqvist) a by-the-book Swedish cop with an aversion to American culture. Both hate each other, but the two are quickly forced to resolve their differences as the mysterious killings continue. As the web of shocking murders continues, Conley and Eklund are led down a path of no return in their hunt for the vicious killer.

Developed by Academy Award winner Bobby Moresco (Crash, Million Dollar Baby), “100 Code” stars Dominic Monaghan(“Lost,” Lord of the Rings Trilogy) as New York Detective Tommy Conley and the late Michael Nyqvist (John Wick, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) as the by-the-book Swedish detective Mikael Eklund.

“100 Code” is produced by 100 Code AB & Zen Productions in association with Fabrik Entertainment, Red Arrow International and Strix Drama for Kanal 5 and Sky Deutschland. “100 Code” is distributed worldwide by Red Arrow International and has sold to more than 100 territories including the UK (Sky Atlantic), Italy (Mediaset) and Scandinavia (HBO Nordics).

Like this: Like Loading...