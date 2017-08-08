Original Wet Hot American Summer Graphic Novel Coming from BOOM! Studios!

BOOM! Studios will release an original Wet Hot American Summer graphic novel in June, 2018.

The graphic novel is set in between the original movie and the Netflix prequel series and features a cover by Joe Quinones.

BOOM! Studios Announces Wet Hot American Summer Original Graphic Novel

The Ultimate Summer Camp Comes to Comics in June 2018

LOS ANGELES, CALIF. (August 7, 2017) – BOOM! Studios, Enter These Dark Woods, and Creative Licensing are proud to announce the WET HOT AMERICAN SUMMER original graphic novel (OGN), arriving in stores June 2018. Set in between the eponymous film and Netflix prequel series, your favorite characters from Camp Firewood return for an all-new story in this first-ever graphic fiction tie-in to the franchise.

“Wet Hot American Summer is one of those magical films that not only helped launch the career of a dozen household names, but resonated with a generation of viewers over many repeat viewings,” said Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing, BOOM! Studios. “We’re excited to reveal more story details and the full creative team of this brand-new addition to the world of Wet Hot American Summer, but we know when you see the beautiful cover by Joe Quinones, you’ll understand why this will be one of our biggest releases in 2018.”

“We love the BOOM! Studios guys’ work and we’re thrilled to be partnering with the them on the Wet Hot graphic novel,” said Howard Bernstein, producer of the 2001 film. “It’s exciting for us to bring to the billions of Wet Hot fans across the globe another way to enjoy the characters.”

Wet Hot American Summer is the renowned 2001 cult comedy classic starring Janeane Garofalo, David Hyde Pierce, Paul Rudd, Amy Poehler, Bradley Cooper, Elizabeth Banks, Molly Shannon, and many others. Written by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick, Hello My Name Is Doris) and David Wain (Role Models, Wanderlust) and directed by Wain, this iconic film was the launching pad for many comedy greats. The Netflix series, Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp, was released in Summer 2015, and a follow-up Netflix series, Wet Hot American Summer: 10 Years Later, was released this summer

