Did You Know He Had a Wife Trailer: mother!!

Darren Aronofsky’s mother! is a psychological thriller that finds Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem’s happily married couple dealing with the consequences of their kindness – allowing a stranger to stay with them.

mother! will be in theaters on September 15th.

Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer star in mother!, directed by Darren Aronofsky. See it in theatres 9.15.

A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. From filmmaker Darren Aronofsky (Black Swan, Requiem for a Dream), mother! stars Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in this riveting psychological thriller about love, devotion and sacrifice.

Hashtag: #mothermovie

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/officialmoth…

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mothermovie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mothermovie

Like this: Like Loading...