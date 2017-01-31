President Hijacks Primetime for Supreme Court Announcement!

CBS NEWS TO AIR PRIMETIME SPECIAL REPORT TONIGHT ON PRESIDENT TRUMP’S SUPREME COURT ANNOUNCEMENT

CBS EVENING NEWS anchor and managing editor Scott Pelley will anchor a CBS News Special Report in primetime tonight, Jan. 31 , on the CBS Television Network for coverage of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee announcement. The announcement is expected to begin at 8:00 PM, ET.

The revised CBS evening schedule follows the break.

Pelley will anchor the CBS News Special Report from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York. Contributing to the coverage will be FACE THE NATION anchor and CBS News political director John Dickerson in Washington; CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford in Washington; CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett at the White House; and CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes on Capitol Hill.

Following the CBS News Special Report, the CBS Television Network will broadcast KEVIN CAN WAIT (R), 8:30-9:00 PM, ET; SUPER BOWL GREATEST COMMERCIALS 2017 (N), 9:00-10:00 PM, ET; and BULL (R) 10:00-11:00 PM, ET.

