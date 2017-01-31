Bluefin Unleashes Spectacular Doctor Strange and Iron Man Action Figure Sets!

Bluefin, the exclusive North american distributor of Tamashii Nations collectibles will release the S.H.Figuarts Iron Man Mark VI and Hall of Armor Set in April, with the S.H.Figuarts Doctor Strange & Burning Flame Set following in June.

BLUEFIN EXPANDS TAMASHII NATIONS’ S.H.FIGUARTS MARVEL LINE WITH NEW EXCLUSIVE DOCTOR STRANGE ACTION FIGURE SET

Extraordinary S.H.Figuarts Iron Man Mark VI Action Figure Debuts In April For U.S Market And Will Be Followed By The June Release Of Doctor Strange With An Exclusive Burning Flame Effect Accessory Available Only From Bluefin!

Anaheim, CA, January 31, 2017 – Bluefin, the leading North American distributor of toys, collectibles, and hobby merchandise from Japan, expands its line of officially licensed Marvel inspired action figures from Tamashii Nations with the announcement of the S.H.Figuarts Doctor Strange & Burning Flame Set.

Scheduled for a June 2017 release in the U.S., the 1/12-scale Doctor Strange set includes a uniquely colored burning flame effect that will be available exclusively from Bluefin. The fully poseable recreation of the superhero sorcerer features the lifelike facial expressions of Benedict Cumberbatch, which are replicated with superb detail utilizing Tamashii Nations’ proprietary digital coloring print technology.

Collectors building their own personal Marvel toy universe will not want to miss the release of the S.H.Figuarts Iron Man Mark VI and Hall of Armor Set in April. The Iron Man Mark VI and Hall of Armor is the first S.H.Figuarts Marvel item officially available for domestic collectors and features the extraordinary level of detail that has made the S.H.Figuarts line a favorite among fans and retailers worldwide.

Both Doctor Strange and Iron Man figure sets will be available from authorized Bluefin retailers nationwide and from a variety of leading online outlets. Pre-orders are available now.

S.H.Figuarts Dr. Strange & Burning Flame Set

Height: Approx. 6 inches · MSRP: $84.99 · Available June 2017

You might think you’ve entered the Mirror Dimension when you see these out of this world accessory parts included in the S.H.Figuarts Doctor Strange & Burning Flame Set. The array of interchangeable flame and magic effect parts allow you to truly bring to life the fantastic world of superhero sorcerer Doctor Strange. The set includes interchangeable head part, interchangeable hand parts, interchangeable hand parts for effects, effect parts, and several burning flame effects.

S.H.Figuarts Iron Man Mark VI and Hall of Armor Set

Height: Approx. 7 inches · MSRP: $119.99 · Available April 2017

Recreate Tony Stark’s lab with the S.H.Figuarts Iron Man Mark VI and Hall of Armor Set! The S.H.Figuarts Hall of Armor project begins with the iconic Mark VI suit from Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3 and the Avengers, revamped with a completely refined sculpt. The spectacular Hall of Armor includes LED light-up features in the front, back and sides to illuminate one’s armor collection. Set includes interchangeable hand parts, interchangeable shoulder part set, interchangeable leg armor set, and effect parts set, and various Hall of Armor attachment accessories.

Bluefin is the exclusive North American master distributor for a comprehensive array of Bandai Tamashii Nation S.H.Figuarts products for numerous hit pop culture properties including Dragon Ball, Kamen Rider, Marvel Superheroes, Naruto, Power Rangers, Sailor Moon, Star Wars, Suicide Squad, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Bruce Lee, Freddie Mercury and more. Additional product information is available at: http://www.bluefincorp.com/catalog/tamashii-nations/s-h-figuarts.html.

About Bluefin:

Based in Anaheim, CA, Bluefin built its reputation as a leading distributor of Japanese toys, collectibles, novelty and hobby products. In recent years, Bluefin has grown to include a range of high quality collectible lines from the United States, Hong Kong and Taiwan and established itself as the official North American consumer products and retail development partner for Studio Ghibli. Selling to thousands of specialty, chain and independent stores, Bluefin is an official North American distributor for Bandai Hobby, Bandai Shokugan, and Capcom, and is also the sole provider of Bandai Tamashii Nations products, and is also the exclusive and official distributor for Blitzway Studios, Mr. Hobby, SEN-TI-NEL, Storm Collectibles, and X-Plus. Bluefin also represents TruForce Collectibles products worldwide. Additional information is available at: www.bluefincorp.com .

