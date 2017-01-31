Video Games: For Honor Gets Celebrity Live Stream

The folks at Ubisoft are doing the full court press for the pending launch of their latest For Honor. The open beta will be available to all players from February 9 to February 12 on current-gen consoles and PC. This beta will include the new Elimination mode, a best of five rounds four-versus-four match with no respawns. Elimination joins three additional modes playable in the open beta including Dominion, Brawl and Duel, and nine playable Heroes.

In addition to the open beta, there will be a life stream on Tuesday February 7, that will feature some celebrities including: Lauren Cohan, Jason Momoa, Alfie Allen and Demetrious Johnson. For Honor hits the streets February 14. Check out our YouTube Channel when the game releases, I’ll be doing some feeble gameplay videos. For Honor Twitch channel: https://www.twitch.tv/forhonorgame.

