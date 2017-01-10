No Easy Laughs Trailer: I’m Dying Up Here!

Set in LA’s celebrated, infamous stand-up comedy scene of the 1970s, I’m Dying Up Here delves into the inspired and damaged psyches that inhabit the hilarious, but complex business of making an audience laugh. From Executive Producer Jim Carrey, starring Melissa Leo. Don’t miss the series premiere Sunday, June 4th at 10PM ET/PT.

Music featured in the official trailer is “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band.

The new one-hour SHOWTIME drama series I’M DYING UP HERE explores L.A.’s famed ‘70s stand-up comedy scene where the careers of legends such as David Letterman, Jay Leno and Richard Pryor were launched. The series delves into the inspired, damaged and complicated psyches of those who stand alone in front of an audience “dying” for fame, fortune and, with any luck, a shot on Johnny Carson. I’M DYING UP HERE stars Academy Award winner Melissa Leo (Wayward Pines, Treme), Ari Graynor (Bad Teacher), Michael Angarano (The Knick), Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine), Andrew Santino (Mixology), Erik Griffin (Workaholics), RJ Cyler (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl), Al Madrigal (The Daily Show), and Jake Lacy (Obvious Child) as part of a large ensemble cast. This fictional group of competitive but close-knit comedians is mentored by “Goldie” (Leo), a brassy comedy club owner who rules over her business with an iron fist, but nurtures her comedians with tough love. For Goldie and her crew, there’s truly no such thing as an easy laugh. Recurring guest stars include Stephen Guarino (Happy Endings), Brianne Howey (Horrible Bosses 2), Jon Daly (Kroll Show), and Ginger Gonzaga (Togetherness). Guest stars include Emmy nominee Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), Oscar® nominee Robert Forster (Jackie Brown), Oscar nominee Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull), with Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, The Martian) and Emmy Award nominee Alfred Molina (Chocolat).

Produced by SHOWTIME, I’M DYING UP HERE is created and executive produced by Dave Flebotte, and executive produced by Michael Aguilar and Golden Globe winner Jim Carrey, along with Christina Wayne for Endemol Shine Studios and Assembly Entertainment. The series is based on the non-fiction book of the same name by William Knoedelseder. The pilot was written by Flebotte and directed by Jonathan Levine.