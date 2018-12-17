Posing Problem Trailer: American Dad! Season Premiere!

TBS’ American Dad! muscles its way onto their schedule on February 11th (10/9C).

TBS Announces Season Premiere of American Dad!

New Episodes Start Monday, February 11 at 10pm ET/PT on TBS

Seth MacFarlaneâ€™s Award-Winning Animated Satire has been a Consistent Top-Ten Cable Comedy Since its Debut on TBS

LOS ANGELES, December 17, 2018 â€“ American Dad! returns to TBS on February 11th at 10pm ET/ PT.

American Dad! centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan’s blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance. His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesnâ€™t let him off so easily â€“ and knows just how to push her father’s buttons. Hayley’s brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex.

The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The irreverent, satirical, award-winning animated comedy is created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, executive-produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with creators MacFarlane and Weitzman.

The series premiered on the FOX broadcasting network in 2005 before moving to TBS in 2014. The top 10 cable comedy continues to be a key performer for the network, with the first half of the season reaching 12 million viewers across linear, VOD and TBD digital platforms.

